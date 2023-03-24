Gujaratis are fraudsters : Bihar Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav

In country's current scenario, only Gujarati can be fraudster, says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, speaking on fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi, said only a Gujarati can be a fraduster in country's current scenario.
In today's scenario 'only a Gujarati can be fraudster', says Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as Interpol lifts red corner notice against Mehul Choksi
Soon after Interpol lifted a red corner notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that in the present scenario, only a Gujarati can be a fraudster.
Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav insults Gujaratis, says only they can be 'thugs'
Tejaswi said, "In the country’s present scenario, only a Gujarati can be a Thug as their Thugee would be forgiven". | OpIndia News
