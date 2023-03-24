Gujaratis are fraudsters : Bihar Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav

As Indians we need to be more careful than others with stereotyping. We are a very heterogenous country. The Gujarati community has produced many doctors, engineers, lawyers, their companies employ a lot of people. I have lived in Mumbai for 15 years and know many Gujaratis who are exceptionally good at what they do, without doing any hanky panky. It's a pity that in the process of targeting the Modi-Shah duo people are losing all sense of proportion and falling over each other in insulting Gujaratis. First the Sikhs in UK, then the Modi jibe by Rahul and now this clown whose own father was one of the biggest fraudsters of the country. People who perpetuate stereotypes should not cry foul when their own community is the victim. Maybe he should have dinner with the Shiv Sena mobs to to understand what they think about the 'bhaiyyas'.