What's new

Gujaratis are fraudsters : Bihar Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav

I

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
145
0
67
Country
India
Location
India


www.indiatoday.in

In country's current scenario, only Gujarati can be fraudster, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, speaking on fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi, said only a Gujarati can be a fraduster in country's current scenario.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

m.timesofindia.com

In today’s scenario 'only a Gujarati can be fraudster', says Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as Interpol lifts red corner notice against Mehul Choksi | Patna News - Times of India

Soon after Interpol lifted a red corner notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that in the pres
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com

www.opindia.com

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav insults Gujaratis, says only they can be 'thugs'

Tejaswi said, "In the country’s present scenario, only a Gujarati can be a Thug as their Thugee would be forgiven". | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com

Ek Bihari Sau pe Bhaari😂😂😂

Gujarati bootlickers @-=virus=- @Raj-Hindustani @Kaniska @Jeeten Parikh @Skimming
 
Last edited:
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,553
4
3,154
Country
India
Location
India
As Indians we need to be more careful than others with stereotyping. We are a very heterogenous country. The Gujarati community has produced many doctors, engineers, lawyers, their companies employ a lot of people. I have lived in Mumbai for 15 years and know many Gujaratis who are exceptionally good at what they do, without doing any hanky panky. It's a pity that in the process of targeting the Modi-Shah duo people are losing all sense of proportion and falling over each other in insulting Gujaratis. First the Sikhs in UK, then the Modi jibe by Rahul and now this clown whose own father was one of the biggest fraudsters of the country. People who perpetuate stereotypes should not cry foul when their own community is the victim. Maybe he should have dinner with the Shiv Sena mobs to to understand what they think about the 'bhaiyyas'.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
5,266
-30
3,489
Country
India
Location
India
Paitoo said:
As Indians we need to be more careful than others with stereotyping. We are a very heterogenous country. The Gujarati community has produced many doctors, engineers, lawyers, their companies employ a lot of people. I have lived in Mumbai for 15 years and know many Gujaratis who are exceptionally good at what they do, without doing any hanky panky. It's a pity that in the process of targeting the Modi-Shah duo people are losing all sense of proportion and falling over each other in insulting Gujaratis. First the Sikhs in UK, then the Modi jibe by Rahul and now this clown whose own father was one of the biggest fraudsters of the country. People who perpetuate stereotypes should not cry foul when their own community is the victim. Maybe he should have dinner with the Shiv Sena mobs to to understand what they think about the bhaiyyas.
Click to expand...
Not entirely sure what new guy's deal is. He's been having a go at all manner of denomination of Indian folk, UP/Bihar/Gujarat...
 
I

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
145
0
67
Country
India
Location
India
Closet Sanghi Paitoo Haryanvi bhaiyya denied having knowledge about dire situation of farmers in Maharashtra and South India. When I provided him the statistics, he was nowhere to be seen in the thread.

This idiot has the audacity to claim that Gujaratis are good at academics. Their parents bribe schools & universities to let their low iq children pass their examinations. It is not even a secret.

Gujaratis are terrible at academics, sports, art and literature. Their only talent is bania giri(cheating people). No wonder they were kicked out of uganda. Get murdered frequently in the US. Only in India, they enjoy impunity.

So typical of a North Indian & Gujarati scum. Doosro ka khoon chus ke maza marenge.

I will say it again. Everyone except North Indians, Gujaratis, Marwadis, Jains, Banias and Brahmans are treated as 3rd class citizens in India.

And the above mentioned rulers of India are far worse than British Colonialists.
 
Last edited:
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
5,266
-30
3,489
Country
India
Location
India
iamnobody said:
Closet Sanghi Paitoo Haryanvi bhaiyya
Click to expand...
@Paitoo .. srs ilzamaats, these ... how do you plead ?

Rajat_Sharma_1526474153.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom