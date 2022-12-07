What's new

Gujarat: Wrestler confesses to molesting at least 100 women

chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
654
-18
852
Country
China
Location
United States
95989630.jpg

Rajkot: A state-level wrestling champion was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a yoga teacher in the city but his confessions of resorting to the same behaviour with at least 100 women left even the cops shocked. City wrestler Kaushal Pipaliya, 24, who bagged gold medals in 74kg freestyle wrestling in the state-level championship in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, was arrested when his name was revealed after he molested a yoga teacher and disappeared 10 days
www.dnaindia.com

Gujarat: Wrestler Kaushal Pipaliya molested 100 women, arrested after harassing yoga teacher

Kaushal Pipaliya, a 24-year-old wrestler, won the gold medal in the 74 kg freestyle category at the state level championships.
www.dnaindia.com www.dnaindia.com
m.timesofindia.com

Gujarat: Wrestler confesses to molesting at least 100 women | Rajkot News - Times of India

A state-level wrestling champion was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a yoga teacher in the city but his confessions of resorting to the sam
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,865
19
13,746
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
chinasun said:
View attachment 903792
Rajkot: A state-level wrestling champion was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a yoga teacher in the city but his confessions of resorting to the same behaviour with at least 100 women left even the cops shocked. City wrestler Kaushal Pipaliya, 24, who bagged gold medals in 74kg freestyle wrestling in the state-level championship in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, was arrested when his name was revealed after he molested a yoga teacher and disappeared 10 days
www.dnaindia.com

Gujarat: Wrestler Kaushal Pipaliya molested 100 women, arrested after harassing yoga teacher

Kaushal Pipaliya, a 24-year-old wrestler, won the gold medal in the 74 kg freestyle category at the state level championships.
www.dnaindia.com www.dnaindia.com
m.timesofindia.com

Gujarat: Wrestler confesses to molesting at least 100 women | Rajkot News - Times of India

A state-level wrestling champion was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a yoga teacher in the city but his confessions of resorting to the sam
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
Click to expand...
Naik admi lag raha hai kafi..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Thousands of men jump college gates to molest female students in Delhi...
Replies
10
Views
1K
ShaikhKamal
ShaikhKamal
Mirzali Khan
New Jersey marks ground zero for growing US resistance to Hindutva
2
Replies
21
Views
782
waz
waz
Wolfhunter
Across India, anti-Christian forces grow stronger by the day – and they have many faces
Replies
0
Views
402
Wolfhunter
Wolfhunter
F-22Raptor
China forces birth control on Uighurs to suppress population
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
5K
casual
casual
undercover JIX
Nazism and Narendra Modi: The ideological influence on India’s next Prime Minister
Replies
3
Views
1K
Ritual
Ritual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom