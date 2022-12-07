Gujarat: Wrestler confesses to molesting at least 100 women

Gujarat: Wrestler Kaushal Pipaliya molested 100 women, arrested after harassing yoga teacher Kaushal Pipaliya, a 24-year-old wrestler, won the gold medal in the 74 kg freestyle category at the state level championships.

Rajkot: A state-level wrestling champion was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a yoga teacher in the city but his confessions of resorting to the same behaviour with at least 100 women left even the cops shocked. City wrestler Kaushal Pipaliya, 24, who bagged gold medals in 74kg freestyle wrestling in the state-level championship in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, was arrested when his name was revealed after he molested a yoga teacher and disappeared 10 days