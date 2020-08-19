/ Register

Gujarat police uncover plot to kill senior BJP leader, arrest ‘sharpshooter’

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by khansaheeb, Aug 19, 2020 at 2:41 PM.

    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb

    Indian Muslims fighting back against the Nazi BJP, the civil war has started.

    Gujarat police uncover plot to kill senior BJP leader, arrest ‘sharpshooter’

    According to officials, the accused Irfan alias Kalia Shaikh had come to Ahmedabad from Mumbai.
    Written by Vaibhav Jha | Ahmedabad | Published: August 19, 2020 3:04:35 pm
    The firing incident took place inside a room at Hotel Vinus near Lal Darwaza around 2:30 am.
    A 24-year-old man, alleged to be a ‘sharpshooter’ from Chota Shakeel gang, was held in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch in the early hours of Wednesday, after a brief round of firing by the accused.

    According to officials, the accused Irfan alias Kalia Shaikh had come to Ahmedabad from Mumbai after he was allegedly given a supari (Contract) to kill a Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Gordhan Zadaphia.

    The firing incident took place inside a room at Hotel Vinus near Lal Darwaza around 2:30 am on Wednesday when a combined team of Gujarat ATS and Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) had arrived to nab the accused.

    Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepan Bhadran, senior superintendent of police, Crime Branch said, “ We are currently interrogating him and preliminary investigation of his mobile phone records has shown that he had pictures of BJP leaders and had also done recce of the BJP office. It is believed that he was working for the Chota Shakeel gang module and he had been given the contract to assassinate BJP leader Gordhan Zadaphia.”
     
    arjunk

    arjunk

    Good for Pakistan
     
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive

    I knew the religion of the man before even reading the details.
     
