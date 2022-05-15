Gujarat GSDP Growth 17.4% .

The Finance Minister of Gujarat, Mr Kanubhai Desai, presented the Budget for the state for the financial year 2022-23 on March 3, 2022.
Budget Highlights
- The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Gujarat for 2022-23 (at current prices) is projected to be Rs 22,03,062 crore. This is a growth of 13.3% over the revised estimate of GSDP for 2021-22 (Rs 19,44,107 crore). In 2021-22, GSDP is estimated to grow at 17.4% over the previous year (at current prices).
- Expenditure (excluding debt repayment) in 2022-23 is estimated to be Rs 2,18,408 crore, a 13% increase over the revised estimates of 2021-22 (Rs 1,92,541 crore). In addition, debt of Rs 22,025 crore will be repaid by the state in 2022-23. In 2021-22, expenditure (excluding debt repayment) is estimated to be 3% lower than the budget estimate.
- Receipts (excluding borrowings) for 2022-23 are estimated to be Rs 1,82,295 crore, an increase of 12% over the revised estimates of 2021-22 (Rs 1,63,270 crore). In 2021-22, receipts (excluding borrowings) are estimated to fall short of the budget estimate.