Gujarat GSDP Growth 17.4% .

Wood said: I think Gujarat or Karnataka can compete with Maharashtra for the title of biggest economy soon. Karnataka also has a lot of FDI this year and this can stimulate high growth. Click to expand...

The secrets of Gujarat's success The past decade has seen Gujarat rise to become India’s leading state for FDI, thanks to its tech prowess and pro-business policy policies.

Maharashtra is too much ahead.More specifically, in the 2020 to 2021 financial year, the state received a grand total ofin FDI, thereby accounting for an impressive 37% of all FDI to India in that time period (followed by Maharashtra with 27% and Karnataka with 13%).22-Nov-2021Gujarat had received 37% of FDI of India in 2020-21. Don't know about 21-22.Sophisticated infrastructure, investment friendly atmosphere, surplus electricty, sea connectivity makes Gujarat a very attractive destination. However, most important of all is entrepreneurial nature of people. Gujarat has got very less corrupt government in state for years. This has also contributed a lot.Karnataka is also a very beautiful state and in competition high growth rate.