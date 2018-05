Rameshchandra Fefar, superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA) has claimed he is Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Vishnu, and can’t come to the office because he is conducting a “penance” to “change the global conscience”. He issued the bizarre reply, in reply to a show-cause notice served to him.



“Even if you don’t believe, I am indeed the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and I will prove it in coming days. I realised that I am Kalki Avatar when I was in my office in March 2010. Since then, I am having divine powers," said Fefar while speaking to media at his Rajkot house.

