Gujarat: Dalit Man Dies After Hotel Owner, Manager Allegedly Beat Him Over a Complaint

Mar 31, 2023
New Delhi: A Dalit man died after being allegedly thrashed by a hotel owner belonging to an ‘upper caste’ community and his manager following an argument, in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, police told news agency PTI on Saturday, June 10.

During the argument, the hotel owner and his manager also hurled casteist slurs at the victim, PTI reported

The victim, Raju Vankar (45), died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara city on Friday night, two days after being thrashed by the hotel owner and his manager, an official of Bakor police station told PTI.

According to the first information report (FIR), Vankar, an autorickshaw driver, went to the hotel to have dinner on June 7.

After the meal, he asked the hotel staff to pack food for him to carry home. However, when he complained to the hotel owner regarding the quantity of food packed for him, saying that it was less than what he paid for, the two accused started arguing with him and hurled casteist abuses at him, the report said.

They assaulted him, leaving him badly injured, the police official told PTI.

Later at night, the victim started complaining about acute pain in his abdomen, following which he was take to a hospital at Mahisagar, the report added.

He was later shifted to a hospital at Godhra in Panchmahal district, from where he was moved to SSG Hospital at Vadodara. There he underwent an operation, but later succumbed to his injuries, police officials said.

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani has said that the family of the victim and members of his community will hold a protest demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators, the report said.

They said they won’t accept the deceased person’s body unless the accused persons are arrested, it added.


The two accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke someone), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 114 (abettor present when offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
After his death, the police added section 302 of the IPC pertaining to murder, it added.

According to the FIR, the victim had complained to the hotel owner regarding the quantity of food packed for him, saying that it was less than what he had paid for.
Feb 28, 2023
RSS Bramens like @-=virus=- tell you that caste discrimination does not exist. All Dalits have become multi millionaires due to reservations. The Bramens are the most discriminated group in India.
 
Mar 31, 2023
They are "dirty" and "malnourished" because society made them that way. Why do you hate the Dalits so much? I have never seen you make a hate post targeting Muslims or Leftists but you seem to have all the venom in the world reserved for lower castes.
 
Sep 18, 2012
Not at all, I'm an equal opportunity troll.

No hate, just give back to the likes of Drizzt the toilet cleaner, pay him in his own coin, with interest. dgaf about caste etc

Commies, but, I hate with a passion.. I'm missing our bhikari big time.

Muslims are my brothers, some of my family (via marriage), and my best friends, and friends of the family are musalmans.. I like em.. they send us kebabs on diwali.
 

