Gujarat: Dalit assaulted and forced to lick boots for entering temple. Same pajeets beg us to go to their temples and do pooja alongside them

FIR on beating Dalit who went to visit the temple: Villagers said - now we have to repaint the temple of Mahadev, put a shoe necklace on it, shine our shoes​











Anjar4 days agoThe picture of the time Dalit youth was taken by hand outside the temple gate.Even after 75 years of the country's independence and the 21st century is underway, caste discrimination is still so strong that a Dalit has to face the Taliban's threat of wearing a Joda necklace or licking his boots as punishment for visiting a temple in his village. This humiliating and shameful act happened to a Dalit youth in a village near Anjar in Kutch, Gujarat. Also, Anjar Police has registered a complaint and investigated the entire matter.32-year-old Dalit youth, working in Pashwadi Khar, 8 km away from Anjar Police Station, went to visit Shankar Temple in the village. At that time, the people of the village near the temple were discussing about where to buy cow fodder and how much. When the young man went to the people after seeing the darshan, a man named Ramji Kanabhai Dangar said to him in the middle of the crowd that 'You are (expletive), so that this temple does not have darshan and now this temple has to be washed'.A picture of the time when a Dalit youth was taken by the hand and humiliated outside the temple gate.Ragha Sujabhai Rabari came and told the Dalit youth that 'this (racist slur) has grown too bold, take it out' after which Ramji Dangar and Ragha Rabari took both hands of the youth and took him out of the temple. At that time Shamji alias Papu Velabhai Ahir came with Joda necklace in hand and asked Ramji-Ragha to wear the Joda necklace to the complainant. This time a person named Prabhu Soma Rabari kicked the Dalit youth in the back and Ragha Rabari said that 'Ramji's boots will be licked then we will leave you, otherwise we will kill you. Then Ramji, Shamji and Ragho beat the Dalit youth and took him outside the temple gate.After the incident, the young man went to the Anjar police station and submitted an application at the risk of his life. Later, when the victim went to the Anjar police station, Ramji Dangar and Ragha Rabari threatened to kill him.The incident took place in this temple.Anjar Police registered a case against Ramji Kanabhai Dangar, Ragha Sujabhai Rabari, Shamji alias Papu Velabhai Ahir and Prabhu Somabhai Rabari under sections 323, 506 (2), 114 of the IPC and various sections of the Atrocities Act and made efforts to arrest the accusedis Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukesh P investigated the incident. Chaudhary has been assigned.Crowds of people gathered outside the temple following the incident.said in a telephonic conversation with Divyabhaskar that this incident took place on the last 3 days. On that day, the village gathered near the temple of Lord Shankar to feed the cows. I visited Lord Shankar's temple there and when I was returning after visiting, Ramjibhai and Ragha bhai called me caste-related abuses, you can't go to the temple. You get out, now we have to wash the temple. While holding my hand and taking me out, Shamjibhai came and told me to wear Joda's necklace. The victim said that I had given an application to SP and Dy.SP in this regard. So Anjar police filed a complaint last night. My demand is that I should get justice.