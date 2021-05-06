Gujarat Asiatic Lions found corona positive

INS_Vikramaditya
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 2, 2015
- 483
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Gujarat: Closer watch ordered on lions for corona signs - Times of India
The Gujarat forest department has told its field staff to scan every part of the lion territory, including social forestry areas, to determine if any big cat has Covid-like symptoms. Moreover, the department will launch a special drive to vaccinate all the field staff.
m.timesofindia.com
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo test positive for Covid-19 - Times of India
In perhaps the first such case in the country, eight Asiatic lions at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad have tested positive for Covid-19. The NZP is spread in over 380 acres and houses over 2,000 animals and is one of the most visited parks in the country.
m.timesofindia.com
This is bad with only few 100 individual of the species alive today this can seriously bring them close to extinction negating decades of conservation efforts