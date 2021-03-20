Gujarat 2002: Judges legitimized Hindu supremacy instead of dispensing justice

Yasim: So what happened? Why didn’t you identify the accused in the court?

Asad: This was the first time I entered a courtroom … I was very scared to stand in the witness box. My heart was pounding when they read the names of the accused and asked me to identify them.

Bharat: It’s okay, don’t worry, many people feel the same, it’s the way he (defense lawyer) shouts at the witnesses … He has scared other witnesses before this …

Asad:Well, it’s been eight years since I have seen the accused and they kept shuffling them before me. I also did not recognize the names by which they called them out… I was afraid of sending someone innocent to jail… My body started to shiver … in the dock… and I was not sure how the names and the faces matched. What if I made a mistake, they could say I am lying and send me to jail. The defense lawyer was saying that I am lying… I have never entered a courtroom before…