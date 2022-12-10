What's new

Guess Who Facilitated Salman Shahbaz to Slip Out of Pakistan

So this revelation is from an journalist who is usually not aligned with PTI and as fas as I know it has never been disclosed publicly in past.

Whenever NAB or FIA tried to investigate corruption charges, Hamza Shahbaz & Shahbaz Sharif always blamed it to Salman Shahbaz who is thought to be the mastermind behind money laundering operations of Shahbaz Sharif's family. Now Shahbaz Sharif left Pakistan about 4 years ago when he was being sought out out by courts here.

Now according to Ameer Abbas, Gen. Bajwa was the one who arranged t=for Salman Shahbaz to slip out of the country, listen to this 2 min clip:


 

