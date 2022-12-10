Guess Who Facilitated Salman Shahbaz to Slip Out of Pakistan

Crimson Blue
Nov 7, 2019
So this revelation is from an journalist who is usually not aligned with PTI and as fas as I know it has never been disclosed publicly in past.
Whenever NAB or FIA tried to investigate corruption charges, Hamza Shahbaz & Shahbaz Sharif always blamed it to Salman Shahbaz who is thought to be the mastermind behind money laundering operations of Shahbaz Sharif's family. Now Shahbaz Sharif left Pakistan about 4 years ago when he was being sought out out by courts here.
Now according to Ameer Abbas, Gen. Bajwa was the one who arranged t=for Salman Shahbaz to slip out of the country, listen to this 2 min clip:
