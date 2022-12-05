Guess Who Facilitated Opening Trade Between Pakistan & India in 2021 ?

Back in 2021, Pakistani economic committee approved trade with India which later was not approved by federal cabinet. Pakistani media made lots of noise in the aftermath criticizing PTI government of not being able to make up its mind on the trade issue.



Now Dr. Moeed Pirzada has reveled that Gen. Bajwa had a discussion with an American business delegation in Februray 2022 and in that meeting he informed Americans that he had arranged trade with India back in 2021 but SMQ lobbied against it in cabinet. There was also a mentioned of Modi's visit to Sindh during that meeting between Bajwa and American delegation.



This makes SMQ a bigger patriot in my view, than Mir Bajwa ever hoped to be.



Here is the link to the video clip: