Guess Which Institution Has Final Say About Quranic Verses in Pakistan ?

In the aftermath of EVENTS of March 8, 2023, Multan Police Department tweeted a Quarnic Verse which reference to brutality, tyranny and God's justice . The original tweet which was sent earlier today by CPO Multan police is referenced below.
However this tweet has since been deleted only after few hours and according to reporting journalists, it was deleted on the orders of some powerful quarters. I am away from Pakistan for few years and I was wondering which institution has that much power to decided which Quranic Verse can or cannot be published safely without any repercussion?
Can anyone please guide me here?
