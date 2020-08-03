/ Register

Guess in which country this is taking place...

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Dalit, Aug 3, 2020 at 4:13 PM.

    Dalit

    Dalit

    [​IMG]
     
    Dalit

    Dalit

    Give this image a caption folks. As you can see the nice fella is standing with a hammer ready to start a live operating procedure. The guys surrounding the patient are the nurses. Not a very hygienic surrounding for a live surgery as you have probably already judged.
     
    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER

    Let me guess, is this taking place in the world's first ever global hyper power?
     
    Dalit

    Dalit

    You are extremely warm.
     
    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER

    The first ever hyper power of the galaxy.
     
