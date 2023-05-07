Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 opens to $282M worldwide

F-22Raptor
James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 topped the weekend box office with a domestic opening of $114 million, well behind the last film in the standalone Marvel Studios franchise but promising enough to fan hope that the movie is already benefiting from strong audience sentiment.
The news was even better overseas, where the superhero pic started off with a better-than-expected $168.1 million for a global start of $282.1 million. That included a No. 1 finish in China with a $28.1 million debut (most Hollywood movies have been doing nominal business in China). And the movie is huge in South Korea, where it earned $13.1 million.
Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Opens to $114M in U.S., Promising $282M Globally
James Gunn's final film for Marvel fared especially well overseas, including a No. 1 finish in China. Elsewhere, blockbuster 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' finally falls to No. 2 in its fifth weekend.
