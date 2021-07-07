Guangzhou successfully controlled the outbreak indian variant: zero new cases for 19 days, zero patients and zero death

Guangzhou has successfully controlled the outbreak of indian variant of COVID-19 in Guangzhou city.Now Guangzhou government announced they have left all the restrictions on travelling and the city is back to normal.Guangzhou has manage to maintain zero new case for 19 days and counting, and now after the last 6 patients fully recovered and left hospital, Guangzhou now has zero patients of COVID-19.So far, the outbreak of Indian variant in Guangzhou has put as high as 10 patients into critical conditions, but all have fully recovered now.