Guangzhou successfully controlled the outbreak indian variant: zero new cases for 19 days, zero patients and zero death

Guangzhou has successfully controlled the outbreak of indian variant of COVID-19 in Guangzhou city.
Now Guangzhou government announced they have left all the restrictions on travelling and the city is back to normal.
Guangzhou has manage to maintain zero new case for 19 days and counting, and now after the last 6 patients fully recovered and left hospital, Guangzhou now has zero patients of COVID-19.
So far, the outbreak of Indian variant in Guangzhou has put as high as 10 patients into critical conditions, but all have fully recovered now.
广州本轮疫情在院病例清零：最后6名患者痊愈出院
据广州当地消息，今天上午，根据国家卫生健康委新型冠状病毒肺炎诊疗方案的出院标准，经专家评估，又有6名确诊患者从广州医科大学附属市八医院出院。随之，广州本轮本地疫情的在院感染者实现清
