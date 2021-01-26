What's new

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport becomes world's busiest airport in 2020 - surpassing Atlanta

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
28,022
70
98,858
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport was the world's busiest airport with 43.768 million passengers in 2020, the airport said on Monday, the first time for a Chinese airport to reach this ranking.

The data broke the record of the Atlanta International Airport in the US after 22 years.

Baiyun airport, one of China's three giant airports along with those in Beijing and Shanghai, noted that passenger throughput in 2018 was 69.74 million, ranking 13th globally, and it climbed to 11th place in 2019 with 73.39 million.

In 2020, the global air transport industry was in a downturn, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the gradual effective control of the epidemic in China and the resumption of work and production, the domestic air transport industry recovered.

Although the passenger throughput of Baiyun airport in 2020 was 40 percent lower than in 2019, it surpassed Atlanta airport, which is still in a downturn, and became the world's busiest airport for the first time.

On January 23, the Atlanta airport said its passenger throughput was 42.9 million in 2020, a year-on-year decrease of more than 60 percent.

Baiyun Airport has gone far beyond the transportation and operation management of an airport, Zhang Kejian, chairman of the Guangdong Airport Authority, said on Monday, adding the result is the best reward for all parties to work together to fight against the epidemic.

The airport said that its operations were significantly affected by the epidemic at the beginning of last year, as in February, passenger flow fell to a "freezing point" of 967,000.

But activity started to pick up in March 2020, and the performance continued to improve for 10 consecutive months. In July 2020, the capacity ranked first in China, and during the eight days of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, a total of 1.33 million passengers were carried and 10,100 planes took off and landed, a record high since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In November 2020, Baiyun became the only domestic airport to exceed 5 million passengers after the outbreak.

Behind these figures was the strong support provided by the rapid resumption of work and production in South China's Guangdong Province, a major manufacturing hub in the nation.

On March 26, 2020, 99 percent of Guangdong's industrial enterprises above designated size had fully resumed work. Guangdong's GDP in the first three quarters went from contraction to growth of 0.7 percent, and the growth of industrial enterprises above designated size in the province in the first 11 months shifted from contraction to growth.

Guangdong achieved 2020 GDP growth of 2.3 percent year-on-year against the headwinds that the export-oriented economy faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Guangdong's Governor Ma Xingrui said.

The province's GDP surpassed the 11 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) mark in 2020 for the first time, a jump from 7.5 trillion yuan in 2015, ranking No.1 for the 32nd year among all Chinese provincial-level regions in terms of economic output, Ma said during the government work report delivered on Sunday.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport becomes world's busiest airport in 2020 - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,641
1
72,552
Country
China
Location
China
This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year
By Ryan Gandolfo, April 25, 2021

airport-guangzhou.jpg


Recently published world data on passenger traffic by the Airports Council International (ACI) makes this abundantly clear.

The report states that passenger traffic at airports dropped by 64.6% – highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on air travel.

With China’s relatively quick recovery from the coronavirus outbreak, the country saw domestic air travel rebound faster than most countries, including the US.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport managed to jump 10 spots from 2019 and overtake Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the busiest airport in the world in 2020, with 43,767,558 total passenger trips.

The figure shows a 40% decline in traffic compared to 2019, while Atlanta passenger traffic fell by more than 60% year-on-year.

Seven Chinese airports made the top 10 for most passenger traffic, including Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Beijing, Kunming, Shanghai and Xi’an. The remaining three airports are from the US.
airports.jpg

Most of the Chinese airports that made the top 10 list in 2020 will likely be replaced once international air travel normalizes. For example, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Xi’an Xianyang International Airport jumped from No. 46 and No. 40, respectively, into the top 10.

“The impact of COVID-19 on global passenger traffic brought aviation to a virtual standstill in 2020 and we continue to face an existential threat,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom