جو اکھاڑنا ہے اکھاڑڑ لو

Anyone and everyone who speaks against the Fascist regime of Pakistan, is being arrested, threatened, killed, and women being secually assaulted. All this with the help of the military.
Lets run propaganda against this government and this military.
This is my Tiktok and I am running propaganda against This government and this version of Pakistan military.
Join in with your social media links.
Lets run propaganda against this government and this military.
This is my Tiktok and I am running propaganda against This government and this version of Pakistan military.
Join in with your social media links.