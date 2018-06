Growth of grid solar power in Bangladesh

By now 4.5 million solar home systems have been installed on remote houses under a project, implemented by IDCOL, is considered to be the largest in the world. A couple of universities are offering degrees and conducting research in the field of renewable/solar energy. A few professional associations are also playing active role in this field.

Engreen Sharishabari Solar Plant Ltd, of 3MW capacity, in Jamalpur is the first grid connected plant that went into commercial operation in August 2017. The plant installed 11,600 mono-crystalline silicon solar panels in eight acres of land adjacent to a Bangladesh Power Development Board substation. It is an efficient plant with optimum land usage, about 2.5 acres per megawatt which is ideal for Bangladesh. Six more solar parks with foreign collaboration are coming soon with combined capacity of 320MW. The government goal is 2,000MW by 2021. The Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority is going to develop a solar power hub of 1,000MW over 4,000 acres of land in the economic zone at Chandpur and another one 600MW over 2,000 acres of land in the economic zone at Mirsarai, Chittagong.

There is a good prospect of roof-top grid-connected solar power generation. The very positive side of roof top solar is the saving of arable land. This sector is waiting for the ‘feed in tariff’ policy from the government.