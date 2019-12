Growth in exports remained tepid in five months: BMP

exports have fallen in November over the preceding month

while average rise in exports in first five months is less than 5 percent,

indicating that the export target will again be missed this year too.



He said the currency devaluation, aimed at increasing exports, stoked inflation and increased the cost of doing business.

Mian Anjum Nisar pointed out monthly exports stood at $1.9 billion on average from July to November, which do not correspond with the hype created by the government about improvement in exports.

July-Nov exports were equal to just 30 percent of the annual target of $26.8 billion, as they have shown growth of only 4.8% compared to 20 percent decline in imports.

the strict import policy has been affecting the Federal Board of Revenue’s collection, which has resulted in a shortfall of Rs211 billion in tax revenues despite taking huge advances and blocking taxpayers’ refunds.

in the July-Oct period of this fiscal year, exports to China decreased by 1.5 percent to $586 million.