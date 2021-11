Growing US hunger as food banks struggle

Food banks struggle to feed hungry Americans

Food banks struggle to feed hungry Americans Food banks across the United States are struggling to keep up with the number of Americans in need of assistance amid record inflation and the supply chain crisis, which have gripped the nation ahead of the holiday season.

14 Nov, 2021 02:13 / Updated 20 hours agoMan waits to load an incoming vehicle as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank program "Let's Feed L.A. County" distributes food, March 23, 2021. © ReutersFollow RT on Food banks across the United States are struggling to keep up with the number of Americans in need of assistance amid record inflation and the supply chain crisis, which have gripped the nation ahead of the holiday season.The Alameda County, California Community Food Bank was forced todue to inflation and the rising costs of food, its executive director, Regi Young, told NPR on Saturday. With prices spiking for somesuch as fruit, vegetables, and canned meats, he said the bank was forced to stretch their budgetThe food banks are also being crippled with transportation issues and lengthy delivery times.Young said.Growing inflation and supply hiccups are especially painful ahead of America’s upcoming holiday season, with some food banks already resorting to giving out chicken, fish, and other meats for Thanksgiving instead of the traditional turkey. said Tracey Engel, director of Arkansas’ River Valley Regional Food Bank on Friday, adding that food deliveries are now takingdue to the huge rise in transportation costs.an agricultural economist at Michigan State University, Trey Malone, explained to Vox earlier this week, dismissing the termSeeing a rise in Americans seeking assistance over the Covid-19 pandemic, food banks are increasingly calling for more volunteers and donations to meet the heavy demand Feeding America COO Katie Fitzgerald warned this week thatfor those in need has gotten worse and that food banks across the country will be unable to absorb the costs for much longer. Fitzgerald – whose organization oversees more than 200 food banks in the US – called the shortages anto struggling families who have already suffered so much over the past few years.President Joe Biden has been widely criticized for his perceived failure to rein in the country’s inflation, with even CNN calling it afor the 46th president. The cost of living in the US has risen by a two-decade record 6.2%, according to a Department of Labor October report. Goldman Sachs recently warned that inflation willand even Biden himself admitted that the prices are too high.