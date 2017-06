The twenty-first-century international relations are going to be multi-polar, where not one but many actors will be shaping the world order. The present wave of regionalization to counter the containment policy of the USA is, undoubtedly, a verification of this statement. The trio of Beijing, Moscow, and Islamabad is the best manifestation. These three actors have many interests intertwined together as well as common enemies. Frederick Nietchze once said the enemy of an enemy is the best weapon; the bedrock of this triangle has a common enemy – the hegemonic policies of the USA.China is preparing for a global world order where globalization is more democratic and economics is more sustainable.China has emerged as the second most powerful economy in the world. The rise of China is a serious damage to Wolfowitz doctrine that was designed after the Cold War to prevent any other hegemonic actor in the global politics. Besides, the Strait of Malacca is surrounded by US fleets, making China’s position more precarious in the South China Sea. America is no more willing to bear China’s elegant aggression in this region. The South China Sea is, undoubtedly, a strategic asset for both states.Read more: The New World Order: Where China, not the US, will govern! China is making her strong presence in the Indian Ocean so that it has a safe route for the trade. Gwadar is the best option for Beijing because it is located at the nexus of West, South, and Central Asia. Moreover, it will also provide a strong base to China in the Arabian Sea to contain both India and the USA. The recent maritime nuclearization of the Indian Ocean tells volume about the significance of OBOR and perpetual rivalry between the two world powers. In addition, the route will link China to CARs, Europe, and Africa. In a nutshell, China is preparing for a global world order where globalization is more democratic and economics is more sustainable.Russia knows that Europe is no more willing to ease the economic sanctions, thus it moves towards Asia.The wave of sanctions on Russia by the West has pushed her into an alliance with China. India, on the other hand, has also disappointed Russia on many fronts, for example, Delhi is making dozens of strategic and defense pacts with the USA. Although experts in America view the relation between China and Russia as a marriage of alliance and beyond some significant gains, this relation is evolving day by day. Russia is willing to diversify its market and China is the only state that can help her.China wants less influence of the USA in Asian security and Russia is an old foe of US expansionist designs, so both have a single enemy to contain. By and large, Russia knows that Europe is no more willing to ease the economic sanctions, thus it moves towards Asia. The G-8 and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are the new institutions towards which Moscow is moving. Furthermore, Russia wants a stable and peaceful Central Asia. The growing scourge of terrorism is a real threat for Russia as well. In order to make these states prosperous, a robust economy is needed. This can only be possible by connectivity.Read more: Are Russia and China Creating a New World Order in Eurasia? Russia, Pakistan, and China have a common goal: to attain connectivity and to fight the hybrid war that is being unleashed on them by the USA and her allies.