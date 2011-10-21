Growing Naval Imbalance Between Expanding Chinese and Aging US Fleets

Yes China can and will challenge US navy in future. Even at the height of USSR, their navy was not at par with US but China is another game altogether. They have unbelievable speed when it comes to naval development and surely with this pace they will surpass USA.

You have to remember that part of why USA is global super power is due to their navy. This is what most countries forgot or may be they don't have enough money and resources but China....they are neither short of resources nor money.