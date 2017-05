There is so much I just don’t get about the anti-Russia brouhaha that has the Washington establishment, the mainstream press, the leftist movement, and even some conservatives all roiled up. To me, it looks like one giant political carnival that serves no other purpose than to give these people something new to get all upset about.Yesterday, I received an email from a top-level leftist organization breathlessly seeking a donation from me so that it can pressure Congress into appointing an independent prosecutor to look into what is now being called Russia-gate.I wrote back with some pointed questions. I didn’t expect an answer and I haven’t received one. I suppose they just wanted my money, no questions asked.People are saying that Russia interfered with or meddled in America’s 2016 presidential election and that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the election.Read more: Russia’s interference: US foreign policy or domestic policy? But what does that mean? No one ever says. Does it mean that Russia contacted American voters with robo calls? Did it donate money to Trump’s campaign? Did it strategize with Trump and his campaign team? Did it offer campaign advice to Trump and his team?Most important, would any of that be illegal under U.S. law?The only thing I’ve seen in the press is that Russia supposedly hacked into an email account and disclosed to the public some communications that Clinton wanted kept secret from American voters. The notion, I think, is that when people read those communications, they decided not to vote for Clinton.I can see understand that hacking into an email account would be illegal. But there is a simple remedy for that — a criminal indictment. To my knowledge, no indictment has been issued against Russian officials for illegally hacking into the Clinton campaign’s email accounts. Why not? Could the reason be that the FBI and Justice Department have failed to come up with evidence that would even rise to the low level of “probable cause” that Russia engaged in such conduct, much less the required burden of proof in a criminal case — “beyond a reasonable doubt”?Read more: Donald Trump acknowledges Russia role in U.S. election hacking When they say that Russia meddled or interfered with the U.S. election and that Trump colluded with Russia to win the election, they are apparently talking about something more than illegally hacking into an email account, like maybe Trump talked to Putin or other Russian officials about how to defeat Clinton.Is it illegal to do such a thing? It might well be, I really don’t know. But every time I read an article about the brouhaha in the mainstream press, I look for some allegation of illegality and I haven’t found one yet. If there isn’t any evidence that Russia and Trump have done something illegal, as compared with politically unpopular, then what’s all that brouhaha about appointing an independent prosecutor all about? Isn’t the purpose of an independent prosecutor to go after someone who is alleged to have committed a crime rather than a politically unpopular act?Let’s assume that Trump regularly consulted with Russian officials about how to win the campaign. Let’s assume that Russian officials gave Trump political advice because they didn’t want Clinton elected.