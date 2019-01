The Australian government is searching for information concerning the whereabouts of Yang Hengjun, a prominent Chinese-Australian writer who friends fear has been detained by Chinese authorities.



Yang Hengjun, a dissident and former Chinese diplomat, flew from New York to the city of Guangzhou on January 18 despite friends warning the Australian citizen it was too dangerous for him to travel to China.



He assured one of his friends, Sydney academic and prominent Chinese community figure Dr Feng Chongyi, that he would not be on the authorities' radar. Mr Yang believed he had "done nothing to offend the authorities over the last two or three years," according to Dr Feng.



However, after arriving in Guangzhou from New York, Mr Yang did not complete the second leg of his journey which was a flight to Shanghai.

Great news! It looks like re-education camps are being rolled out all over China now. No reason for Xinjiang to get preferential treatment.