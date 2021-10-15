Group of jews in Central America demand political asylum from Islamic Republic of Iran, US regime has blocked them

mohsen said:



As expected so far US terrorist regime which has a long history in violating the most basic rights even of its own civilians has blocked their trip.



Zionist arse is already on fire!







Due to heavy oppression and pressure from savage global Zionist cult, a group of jews in Guatemala have decided to migrate to Iran, they have filed a political asylum from Iran and have swore allegiance to Supreme Leader of Iran.As expected so far US terrorist regime which has a long history in violating the most basic rights even of its own civilians has blocked their trip. Click to expand...

WOWI never thought that I`d ever read in a zionist newspaper,members of an ultra-orthodox sect of judaism being labled as "the jewish taliban" and a "cult".Whatever happened to just labeling them as "self hating jews"?[the great irony of course,was that the individuals in question neither hated judaism,nor themselves,but certainly had no love for zionism,which was a political ideology that had adherents and supporters outside of jews and judaism]One gets the feeling that the real problem here,at least from the perspective of zionist israel,is that the haredi "cult" is anti-zionist.I have a feeling that if they were either pro zionist or at least politically neutral,that not only would israel welcome them with open arms,but it would likely also build them a new settlement,exclusively for them,on occupied palestinian land,oh,and have the west pay for it all,of course...What a truly bizarre story......,but I wish them the best of luck