  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

Group Captain Hussaini’s painting about 27 February,2019

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Mustang-87, Aug 20, 2020 at 11:24 AM.

    I don’t know if this pic has been posted here before
    C0E212D5-9195-440C-BAF0-FD4397181904.jpeg
    Pic courtesy twitter.com/isierradeltapk
     
    Was he in a dual seater?

    why is a missile being fired again when the adversary aircraft is already hit?
     
    This Painting explains 2 events. 1 that F16 fired that missile. And 2nd the Su30 is seen in a different color scenerio being hit by that missile in the belly. Same painting is in 2 scenerios.
     
