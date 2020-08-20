Group Captain Hussaini’s painting about 27 February,2019

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Mustang-87, Aug 20, 2020 at 11:24 AM.
New Recruit
I don’t know if this pic has been posted here before
Pic courtesy twitter.com/isierradeltapk
Was he in a dual seater?
why is a missile being fired again when the adversary aircraft is already hit?
This Painting explains 2 events. 1 that F16 fired that missile. And 2nd the Su30 is seen in a different color scenerio being hit by that missile in the belly. Same painting is in 2 scenerios.