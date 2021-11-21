Group Captain Abhinandan V to get Vir Chakra from President for the false claim of shooting down F-16 on 27 Feb

Tejas Spokesman
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 29, 2018
- 1,423
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Remind me again which missile he shot the F-16 down with? The one on the right of the table or the one on the left of the table?
New Recruit
After a quiet September 2, the IAF claimed its first kill on September 3, when squadron leader Trevor Keelor, flying a Gnat fighter, hit a PAF Sabre. The IAF, in need of something to celebrate, announced a "kill" and awarded the pilot a Vir Chakra. In fact the IAF knows that the Pakistani pilot, flight lieutenant Yusuf Ali Khan, nursed his damaged Sabre back to Sargodha air base. Not until September 4 did an Indian pilot, squadron leader V S Pathania, shoot down a PAF Sabre. Perhaps that is the day to commemorate.
Yes AbhiNoneDOne shot down F-16 "D" variant with world's oldest Mig-21 due to IAF superior training yet IAF scrambled the next day to France, Israel, and Russia to ramp up the purchase for air/surface to Air missiles and Raphaaals.
Abhinandan F16 kill is the new 1300 dead PLA soldiers at Rezang LaThis news is even more unreal vs this patch. Indians are just masters at marketing.
View attachment 795927
Why are ex-Indian military seniors are slient on this embarrassing situation. Modi govt is officially making mockery of their highest military protocol.LOL to the eligibility criteria of getting the Vir Chakra.
For Indians it will be truth, in today's age of internet, where everything can be judged and analyzed - won't. It was western sources first, which showed the world that Feb26 Indian strikes never reached their targets as claimed to be. Stallites images/maps etc and here I am even not discussing AbhinandanRepeat a lie long enough and have an idiotic and/or delusional audience and it will become the truth.
That’s what I say when I repeat ad nauseum that Pakistan is actually facing the worst form of venomous, hypocritical and genocidal enemy yet.For Indians it will be truth, in today's age of internet, where everything can be judged and analyzed - won't. It was western sources first, which showed the world that Feb26 Indian strikes never reached their targets as claimed to be. Stallites images/maps etc and here I am even not discussing Abhinandan
Like they verified "facts" for Keelor back in 1965 before giving him the same Vir Chakra???Param Vir Chakra recommendations are given after verifying facts by a committee with proofs, more than in public domain.
Keep waiting thenIt will take years for a pakistani general to speak the truth about the doosra banda.
Not just Pakistan but now China too after Ladakh clashes. I am happy to see more and more people are trolling Indians. Before Ladakh, it was Pakistani members who used to point out Indian fake follies but now more and more Chinese members making threads about fake Indian claims. They are just exposing themselves since in today's age, no one buys fake stuff.That’s what I say when I repeat ad nauseum that Pakistan is actually facing the worst form of venomous, hypocritical and genocidal enemy yet.
There may no peace from what India has now become - only apocalypse in the subcontinent