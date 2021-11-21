What's new

Group Captain Abhinandan V to get Vir Chakra from President for the false claim of shooting down F-16 on 27 Feb

Tejas Spokesman said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1462648426705801216
Big day.
#FalconSlayer
Remind me again which missile he shot the F-16 down with? The one on the right of the table or the one on the left of the table?

Also don’t the SAM operators get a medal? They also shot down something and got more kills in the process than Abhinandan, they didn’t even lose their SAM system. Surely it means they get Maha Vir Chakra right?
 
Not the first time IAF pilot received a Vir Chakra for a fake aerial kill

This is a long lasting tradition in IAF


From Keelor to Abhinandan - IAF Continues its Tradition of Awarding Vir Chakra on Fake Kills

From Keelor to Abhinandan - IAF Continues its Tradition of Awarding Vir Chakra on Fake Kills

Date: 3 September 1965 Name: Wing Commander Trevor Keelor Claim: Shot Down a PAF F86 Sabre Fact: The Sabre he claimed to shot down was landed safely by its pilot Flight Lieutenant Yusuf Ali Khan Date: 27 February 2019 Name: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Claim: Shot Down a PAF F16 before...
defence.pk

From Indian source Ajai Shukla:

After a quiet September 2, the IAF claimed its first kill on September 3, when squadron leader Trevor Keelor, flying a Gnat fighter, hit a PAF Sabre. The IAF, in need of something to celebrate, announced a "kill" and awarded the pilot a Vir Chakra. In fact the IAF knows that the Pakistani pilot, flight lieutenant Yusuf Ali Khan, nursed his damaged Sabre back to Sargodha air base. Not until September 4 did an Indian pilot, squadron leader V S Pathania, shoot down a PAF Sabre. Perhaps that is the day to commemorate.
www.business-standard.com

<b>Ajai Shukla:</b> The day nothing happened

India has victories, brave deeds and valorous soldiers who deserve celebration
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com
 
Repeat a lie long enough and have an idiotic and/or delusional audience and it will become the truth.

Vir Chakra is right .. giving the entire world the Chakar on a man who was shot down with his missiles on the railing and this lying piece of fecal matter Bhaktora party will suck this narrative to the last drop because they like the ego orgasm it gives with their low bars for it.
 
Shah_Deu said:
LOL to the eligibility criteria of getting the Vir Chakra.
Why are ex-Indian military seniors are slient on this embarrassing situation. Modi govt is officially making mockery of their highest military protocol.
 
Param Vir Chakra recommendations are given after verifying facts by a committee with proofs, more than in public domain.

Well deserved.

It will take years for a pakistani general to speak the truth about the doosra banda.
 
SQ8 said:
Repeat a lie long enough and have an idiotic and/or delusional audience and it will become the truth.
For Indians it will be truth, in today's age of internet, where everything can be judged and analyzed - won't. It was western sources first, which showed the world that Feb26 Indian strikes never reached their targets as claimed to be. Stallites images/maps etc and here I am even not discussing Abhinandan
 
Salza said:
For Indians it will be truth, in today's age of internet, where everything can be judged and analyzed - won't. It was western sources first, which showed the world that Feb26 Indian strikes never reached their targets as claimed to be. Stallites images/maps etc and here I am even not discussing Abhinandan
That’s what I say when I repeat ad nauseum that Pakistan is actually facing the worst form of venomous, hypocritical and genocidal enemy yet.
There may no peace from what India has now become - only apocalypse in the subcontinent
 
lightoftruth said:
Param Vir Chakra recommendations are given after verifying facts by a committee with proofs, more than in public domain.
Like they verified "facts" for Keelor back in 1965 before giving him the same Vir Chakra???

Let me quote from Indian source again

" After a quiet September 2, the IAF claimed its first kill on September 3, when squadron leader Trevor Keelor, flying a Gnat fighter, hit a PAF Sabre. The IAF, in need of something to celebrate, announced a "kill" and awarded the pilot a Vir Chakra. In fact the IAF knows that the Pakistani pilot, flight lieutenant Yusuf Ali Khan, nursed his damaged Sabre back to Sargodha air base. "

www.business-standard.com

<b>Ajai Shukla:</b> The day nothing happened

India has victories, brave deeds and valorous soldiers who deserve celebration
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

It will take years for a pakistani general to speak the truth about the doosra banda.
Keep waiting then :lol:
 
SQ8 said:
That’s what I say when I repeat ad nauseum that Pakistan is actually facing the worst form of venomous, hypocritical and genocidal enemy yet.
There may no peace from what India has now become - only apocalypse in the subcontinent
Not just Pakistan but now China too after Ladakh clashes. I am happy to see more and more people are trolling Indians. Before Ladakh, it was Pakistani members who used to point out Indian fake follies but now more and more Chinese members making threads about fake Indian claims. They are just exposing themselves since in today's age, no one buys fake stuff.
 
