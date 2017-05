Ambedkarite 2.0: Saharanpur's Bhim Army signals the rise of a new, aggressive Dalit politics

The BSP's failure to articulate Dalit grievances has given birth to a brand of belligerent Dalit politics in western Uttar Pradesh.

Maharana Pratap versus Ambedkar

An Ambedkarite army

Fighting for Dalit-Muslim unity

A new aggression