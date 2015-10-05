What's new

Ground Report from Afghanistan: Kandahar focus of Afghan forces as Taliban surround city

Afghan forces are now fighting to save Kandahar after the Taliban surrounded the city and took over police posts and checkpoints. A ground report from Afghanistan.
1626778277318.png

nsecurity has been growing in Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents launch major offensives, taking districts and border crossings. Kandahar, the second-largest city after Kabul in Afghanistan, with a population of over 62 lakh, is surrounded by Taliban from all sides.

More than a dozen police posts and checkpoints have been taken over by the Taliban. The focus of the Afghanistan Army is now to defend the historic city of Kandahar.

Speaking to India Today, Saifullah, a local, said, “People are leaving for Kabul and foreign countries for their safety and the security of their families.”

On the southern side of the city, the Afghan Army is fighting the Taliban as the watchtower of the main jail in Kandahar remains under attack.


(Photo:India Today)
A number of armoured vehicles can be seen around Kandahar jail as the Taliban are pressuring Afghan authorities to release all those jailed from the Taliban.



“We have 600 political prisoners currently in Kandahar jail and the Taliban are firing on our vehicles and watchtower from the nearby mountain top,” Mohammed Aslam, an Afghan soldier guarding Kandahar jail, told India Today TV.

He added that some Taliban prisoners were moved to Kabul last month.

Amid infighting, India has pulled out staff from the Kandahar consulate.

Meanwhile, villagers from surrounding villages who have arrived in Kandahar claim that the number of Taliban insurgents is high and they are slowly taking over control.

Afghans claim most of these Taliban insurgents have crossed over from Pakistan via Chamam crossing.

