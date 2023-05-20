Ground Breaking Ceremonies as a Part of Community Welfare Projects Held at Gwadar

MAJOR MISBAH ATTIQUE
To respond to the basic needs, help and empower the rural local communities of Gwadar and coastal belt, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir announced a number of impactful community welfare projects related to education, solar system, fisheries, water, health and sports during his recent visit to Gwadar.
To facilitate the fishermen community and related fishing industry, Pakistan Army has taken an initiative to upgrade and renovate the Gwadar Fish Auction Hall at Gwadar jetty. The renovation of fish auction hall includes construction of beautifully designed fish selling stalls and shops, provision of ice boxes, and high pressure motors for cleaning the hall. Solar panels will also be installed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the fish auction hall.
The scarcity of clean drinking water in Balochistan is the gravest problem being faced by the dwellers for household consumption. In order to provide safe drinking water to the residents of neighborhood villages of Gwadar, reverse osmosis (RO) plants are being installed as a part of community welfare drive undertaken by 44 Special Security Division (SSD) in line with COAS’ vision.
For the provision of uninterrupted supply of solar energy to the underprivileged community in Gwadar and its suburbs, the Pakistan Army will install solar panels in 1270 households living without electricity. In the first phase of the project, 250 houses will be equipped with solar panels. Presently, installation of solar panels in 200 houses has been done efficiently by the tireless efforts of Pakistan Army personnel.
Balochistan in general and Gwadar in particular are plagued by interminable and perpetual energy supply crisis, owing to the scarcity of efficient, affordable and indigenous energy. This ever-growing energy demand of Balochistan can be met by utilizing its solar energy potential, which is the most abundant of all energy resources and can even be harnessed in the cloudy weather.
Local notables, councilors, community representatives and local military officials were present at the ground breaking ceremonies. The locals lauded the concern and efforts of Pakistan Army for their wellbeing, efforts and provision of electricity.
E-mail: misbahattique.un@gmail.com
Ground Breaking Ceremonies as a Part of Community Welfare Projects Held at Gwadar
