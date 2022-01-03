Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the United States 2026 ($86.000)

Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 1,368
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
US GDP per capita 2026 | Statista
The statistic shows the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the United States from 1986 to 2020, with projections up until 2026.
www.statista.com
|2026*
|86,428.68
|2025*
|83,563.82
|2024*
|80,714.78
|2023*
|77,881.31
|2022*
|74,725
|2021*
|69,375.38
|2020
|63,358.49
|2019
|65,051.88
|2018
|62,769.66
|2017
|59,885.71
|2016
|57,839.99
|2015
|56,848.51
|2014
|55,024.66
|2013
|53,071.82
|2012
|51,563.13
|2011
|49,829.06
|2010
|48,403.3
|2009
|47,007.67
|2008
|48,283.41
|2007
|47,869.24
|2006
|46,213.51
|2005
|44,025.56
|2004
|41,629.86