Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the United States 2026 ($86.000)

The statistic shows the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the United States from 1986 to 2020, with projections up until 2026.
2026*86,428.68
2025*83,563.82
2024*80,714.78
2023*77,881.31
2022*74,725
2021*69,375.38
202063,358.49
201965,051.88
201862,769.66
201759,885.71
201657,839.99
201556,848.51
201455,024.66
201353,071.82
201251,563.13
201149,829.06
201048,403.3
200947,007.67
200848,283.41
200747,869.24
200646,213.51
200544,025.56
200441,629.86
 
