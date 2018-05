Background - The construction of a racial crime threat

QUILLIAM: GROOMING GANGS AND THE MYTH OF THE 84 PERCENT

Foreword

Introduction

Methodology

Defining the terms they have used which dictated what data to collate

Reporting that the data they have used has come from cases where the offender has been clearly identified and convicted

Observing that their data set is not a comprehensive database of these convictions

How they actually came to discover the convictions (eg. Newspaper reports? Police records?)

How many cases did they decide not to include and for what reasons? ( for instance, was it a large percentage? How did they decide on what was clearly identified?)

How did they verify the ethnicity of the offenders once they identified that they fitted the definition? (Was it just by name? Appearance?)

Findings

“These are the offenders that are likely to indoctrinate, coerce, and groom their victim into the abuse, rather than perpetrate a direct attack”

“Often linked to each other via some association, whether that be a loose acquaintance or a more formal network of a criminal or business nature”

“The abuse is carried out by more than one perpetrator and can involve multiple victims”

Misrepresent the CEOP study’s terminology and incorrectly give the impression that CEOP’s findings refer to all CSE offending, rather than a separate, specific subset of CSE (CSA). To reiterate, the CEOP study specifically distinguishes its findings from those relating to CSE offenders. Quilliam however, simply equate the two.

Make inferences about CEOP’S definitions which CEOP itself does not even attempt to make.

Falsely characterise CEOP’s own terminology.

Omit all the stated limitations of the CEOP reports.

Make an unevidenced claim about Asians being more likely to commit CSE in groups.

Found over a hundred white offenders less than us, using the same grooming gang definition.

Analysis

The authors provide no evidence that most offenders are Pakistani origin.

The authors provide no evidence that most offenders are Muslim.

The authors provide no evidence that the majority of victims are white.

The authors provide false and/or misleading evidence that the background of the offenders influenced their crimes.

This appears to be an outright lie. There are no “repeated references” provided in the report. There is a single reference, relating to a single offender, Sageer Hussain.

Case studies

Conclusion

CEOP figures show that in Britain, 96% of the child victims of indecent images of children (IIOC) are white. In all of these images showing sexual contact between an adult and a child, all of the offenders were white. Do Quilliam therefore conclude that white men are racially ‘targeting’ white children? Is the white and Christian British background of the offenders motivating their crimes? If not, why not?

of the offenders were white. Do Quilliam therefore conclude that white men are racially ‘targeting’ white children? Is the white and Christian British background of the offenders motivating their crimes? If not, why not? All three of the CEOP, the OCCand the Home Office are in agreement that groomers of children target their victims according to their vulnerability and not their race.

The CEOP theorises that greater levels of freedom afforded to white children may make them more vulnerable to sexual exploitation.

All three studies(1,2,3) describe the under-reporting of ethnic minority victims a) by the victims themselves owing to their unique cultural considerations and b) in how the Police document the crimes due to a racial bias. They “were more likely to identify children who were White British”(OCC).

Preying on Prejudice: Our final thoughts

ADDENDUM

“Type 1” is defined as the grooming of children for CSA purposes who have been targetted due to their vulnerability by a group of 2 or more i.e. not “ the grooming of underage white girls — or any girls — by gangs of men”

the grooming of underage white girls — or any girls — by gangs of men” “Type 2” is defined as the grooming of children for CSA purposes by a group of 2 or more adults who have targetted their victims based on the group’s sexual interest in children i.e.not ’ordinary paedophilia’.

There are zero “child-grooming” cases in the UK. There is no offence of simply “child-grooming”. Quilliam’s own shoddy report does not claim that 84% of “rape cases in the UK” involve “South Asian Muslim men”. Quilliam’s own shoddy report makes no claims on the number of ‘Muslims’ convicted of grooming related offences. Police don’t record the religions of those they have arrested.