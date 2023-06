When western kids are busy partying , binge drinking and taking drugs, Chinese teenagers study day and night for the most important test for their lives, this battle is not only for the teens themselves, but also for their whole families.The teacher gives her students a treat to go out to see the glory the the sunset the very last day before Gaokao exam, the students haven't left their classrooms for a long time and almost forget what the outside world is like. On the roof of the building the students shout to cheer and motivate themselves to get a good score for Gaokao.