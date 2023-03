grocery prices in Pakistan in Indian rupee

Price comparison on just a few items doesn't give an accurate picture. One has to take all expenses, like rent, fuel, electricity, education, healthcare. By doing that, there is an excellent measure used by economists called Per Capita GDP, adjusted for Purchasing Power Parity. Based on that:



Pakistan had in year 2022, a Per capita GDP, PPP of USD 6,662

India had in 2022, USD 8,293



On an average an Indian is 25% better off. However, this is average and does not account for income inequality. A few people in India may be enormously wealthy skewing the figures. Sadly, one thing for sure: it will worsen in 2023 due to massive devaluation, very high inflation and unemployment brought on by closure of factories etc.,