Paitoo said: Eh? I understand he is not well, but there is no confirmation of his death. Even this tweet isn't a confirmation Click to expand...

Tarek Fatah dies with the distinction of being the first cancer tumor to get a cancer tumor of its own. Hopefully his body is studied by doctors instead of being cremated and dumped in the filthy Ganga, only to be swallowed in by some obese Baman taking a bath nearby.If you look at her timeline, it's very clear mota mar gaya hai lol.