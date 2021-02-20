Grief, anger flood China’s Weibo after revelation of country losing 4 soldiers in Galwan

beijingwalker said: Neither China nor the Chinese public thought that India was an emeny before, now it is. We'll see what will pan out in the future. China's economy and defence budget are both many times bigger than India, we will see where this newly transformed relationship will take us to.

More or less same was true for India & Indians.Except for China's obsession of being a "superpower" and inspite of China's blocking of Indian attempts to label certain well-known-terrorists as "global terrorists" in UN, Indians did not consider China as a fundamental enemy nation.When Indian PM extended a hand of friendship to Chinese President, most Indians were more or less certain that there will be no major Indo-China issues going forward.But China did not reciprocate.It clearly showed how hell bent it was against India. As if stopping designation of global terrorists was not enough, it was doing everything possible against India.Well well well, the otherwise peaceful average Indian, has now started thinking otherwise.Personally, I feel that countries with old civilizations are mature & peaceful and I feel sad when they cross swords. But China has forgotten everything in its obsession for achieve too much too soon. Gone bonkers literally. Stooping as low as blocking designation of terrorists as terrorists in UN. Sad stateof affairs.Hopefully, peace will prevail.It is already trying its best and has been trying forever.It successfully blocked India's attempts for "global terrorist" designation to certain terrorists too for many years before it failed the year before Chinese virus.