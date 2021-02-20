What's new

Grief, anger flood China's Weibo after revelation of country losing 4 soldiers in Galwan

Jackdaws

Jackdaws

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Neither China nor the Chinese public thought that India was an emeny before, now it is. We'll see what will pan out in the future. China's economy and defence budget are both many times bigger than India, we will see where this newly transformed relationship will take us to.
For India, a two front war is not just a possibility now, it's a matter of when.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

beijingwalker said:
Neither China nor the Chinese public thought that India was an emeny before, now it is. We'll see what will pan out in the future. China's economy and defence budget are both many times bigger than India, when will see where this newly transformed relationship will take us to.
For India, a two front war is not just a possibility now, it's a matter of when.
It goes both ways.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

beijingwalker said:
Neither China nor the Chinese public thought that India was an emeny before, now it is. We'll see what will pan out in the future. China's economy and defence budget are both many times bigger than India, we will see where this newly transformed relationship will take us to.
For India, a two front war is not just a possibility now, it's a matter of when.
I'll tell you where -

www.espncricinfo.com

Vivo back as IPL title sponsor for 2021 season

Dream11 had replaced Vivo last season in the aftermath of the military clashes at the India-China border
www.espncricinfo.com www.espncricinfo.com

Why don't you tell Chinese firms to stop sponsoring the IPL?
 
T

tower9

beijingwalker said:
China now should integrate the defence industry and system with Pakistan so the two armies can be better coordinated in case of future war.
The world order is changing rapidly and breaking down. There may come a time in the next twenty years where a war might break out. China and Pakistan would be wise to be well coordinated militarily.
 
A

Andhadhun

Jackdaws said:
theprint.in

Grief, anger flood China’s Weibo after revelation of country losing 4 soldiers in Galwan

Users on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, also flooded the Indian Embassy’s account with angry messages.
theprint.in theprint.in

There has been an outpouring of anger and grief on China’s microblogging platform site Weibo following revelations that the country lost four soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops in June last year.
Don't worry. CPC controls the "emotional outbursts" of their population.

This "flood" will turn into a trickle when the party turns off the tap.

Then they will go back to watching Hollywood movies and calculating how to earn an extra buck.
 
Vapour

Vapour

beijingwalker said:
China now should working on integrating the defence industry and system with Pakistan so the two armies can be better coordinated in case of a future war.
Fully endorse this, should work together in all domains, not just defense - economy, law, tech, media, space etc., to cut the common enemy down to size.
 
Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

Protest_again said:
It goes both ways.
Farnkly it doesn't because one lets be realistic here china is way strong than india could ever be. They have a defense industry. At war when both india and china would be loosing equipment, china will be replacing them with newly built with factories working probably overtime but india will only be loosing and not replacing. With military budget more tha 200+Billion, better equipment, and a defense industry to support china will probably be unstoppable ina ny future india china senario.
2. Pakistan will be looking and will take advantage of every single opportunity given and mind you Pakistan is not Bangladesh we have our own military might so it will be impossible to deal with china and pakistan together or even one by one.
 
IsThisNameAvailable

IsThisNameAvailable

beijingwalker said:
Neither China nor the Chinese public thought that India was an emeny before, now it is. We'll see what will pan out in the future. China's economy and defence budget are both many times bigger than India, we will see where this newly transformed relationship will take us to.
For India, a two front war is not just a possibility now, it's a matter of when.
More or less same was true for India & Indians.

Except for China's obsession of being a "superpower" and inspite of China's blocking of Indian attempts to label certain well-known-terrorists as "global terrorists" in UN, Indians did not consider China as a fundamental enemy nation.

When Indian PM extended a hand of friendship to Chinese President, most Indians were more or less certain that there will be no major Indo-China issues going forward.

But China did not reciprocate.

It clearly showed how hell bent it was against India. As if stopping designation of global terrorists was not enough, it was doing everything possible against India.

Well well well, the otherwise peaceful average Indian, has now started thinking otherwise.

Personally, I feel that countries with old civilizations are mature & peaceful and I feel sad when they cross swords. But China has forgotten everything in its obsession for achieve too much too soon. Gone bonkers literally. Stooping as low as blocking designation of terrorists as terrorists in UN. Sad stateof affairs.

Hopefully, peace will prevail.
beijingwalker said:
China as a permanent member of the UN security council, should try her best to block India in every possible way in UNSC.
It is already trying its best and has been trying forever.
It successfully blocked India's attempts for "global terrorist" designation to certain terrorists too for many years before it failed the year before Chinese virus.
 
