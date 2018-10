03:08 AM, October 11, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 08:11 PM, October 11, 2018



Grenades came from Pakistan

In a confessional statement before the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1, Dhaka, in 2009, Majed said the grenades used during the attack came from Pakistan.

Majed, who was given death sentence by the court yesterday and is now behind bars, said the grenades came to Chattogram by a ship from Pakistan. After that, the grenades were sent to Dhaka.

“The grenades in Tajuddin's possession were used to attack the Awami League rally on August 21,” Majed said in his confessional statement, adding that they used to bring grenades and bullets from Pakistan to Bangladesh and then send those to India.

Majed said Tajuddin told him that AL would not be able to come in power if Hasina were killed as the party would weaken. They would then be able to strengthen their activities in Bangladesh and India.