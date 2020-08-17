Greetings to all good people

What's new

I am a Bosniak from Bosnia, I live in Sarajevo. I salute members and editors of this quality forum with a wealth of useful information. Apart from kulture, economy and social aspect of society, and particularly interested in religion. I speak very bad English but hope I will be understandable enough. Thank you.
 
I am a Bosniak from Bosnia, I live in Sarajevo. I salute members and editors of this quality forum with a wealth of useful information. Apart from kulture, economy and social aspect of society, and particularly interested in religion. I speak very bad English but hope I will be understandable enough. Thank you.
Welcome to the forum. Many Bosnian people moved to the UK when i was younger during the war. I don't see many around anymore.
 
I am a Bosniak from Bosnia, I live in Sarajevo. I salute members and editors of this quality forum with a wealth of useful information. Apart from kulture, economy and social aspect of society, and particularly interested in religion. I speak very bad English but hope I will be understandable enough. Thank you.
Assalam alaikum dear brother, welcome to the forum. Several of my good friends are from Bosnia, whom i have the pleasure of knowing.

We are very happy with the strength of Bosnians during civil war. Pakistan always stands with Bosnia in any conflict.

Izetbegovic was such a great man and inspiration, may Allah swt bless him and all freedom fighters.
 
Alejkum selam we rahmetullahi brother, thank you for the welcome as well as everyon. I'm glad you have friends from Bosnia, unfortunately I don't know anyone from Pakistan. I hope this Will change in the future because sometime later I would love to go on a tourist vidit to Pakistan to get to know your historical, religious, cultural and other sights, and I am especially fascinated by the unique Hunza people.

Thank you for your strong support for Bosnia, bot now and during the last war. Thanks to your Red Arrows we were finally able to stop the enemy tanks and that changed the outcome of the war. Only, let me correct you in terms of the qualification of war, it was not a civil war but an open and covert aggression of Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro together with bosnian Serbs and bosnian Croats.

Yes, Alija Izetbegovic was a Great man and this death created a void in our political vision. It is a lesson to us that we should not rely on indviduals but it is imperative for us to build a system i organization where we would have continuity of vision and action. Unfortunately, the rest of the Islamic world suffers from this same problem. Worst of all, we live at The End of Time (ahiri zeman), dark clouds are gathering on the horizon and our leaders are blind.
 
Yes, you are right, it was a foreign invasion. La'natullah al azeem on Serbs.

Indeed brother, you will find all Pakistanis supportive of Bosnia. I think if you go to Pakistan, no one will allow you to pay for your food or charge you for board.

@Elvin Is a poster from Bosnia. If he is still here.

Looking forward to your posts brother.
 
Welcome, would love to know the current situation of bosnia and how it looks forward. Pakistan should increase and strengthen relations with bosnia, there can be great business potential. We already have respect for each other.
 
