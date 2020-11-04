What's new

Greetings from Raiden

RΛIDEN

RΛIDEN

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 28, 2020
6
0
4
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
Greetings to all & thanks for having me in PDF!

My name is Ra and I have been an avid reader of various threads on multiple forums for years. I thought it was about time I should join and contribute and be part of this community as well. And rightfully so, here's my introduction ⬇

1. My interests:

> Science, reading, military developments, geopolitics, R&D, innovation, creativity, technology, poetry.

2. What I do for a living:

> I work for an MNC.

3. How did I find PDF:

> Transitioned from IMF.

4. What interests me here:

> Like to keep up with matters around the world, their military and technological growth.

5. What is my profession:

> I am a Data Center Engineer.

6. My Future plans:

> To have my own start-up sometime soon & retire to be a farmer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top