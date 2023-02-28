What's new

Greener Pakistan

Chinese researchers to reach Gwadar for green initiative

February 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A group of seven Chinese researchers and botanists led by Professor Wang Sen will arrive at Gwadar Port in March for Green Gwadar Initiative, .

According to Gwadar Pro, their visit aims to make further progress on plant growth and sustainability by ensuring plants’ resilience against unsuitable and harsh climates through the modern technology of tissue culture and genetic engineering.

They will work at the Tissue Culture Lab and Green Center in Gwadar Free Zone which has been jointly established by China Overseas Ports Holding Company and Central South University of Forestry and Technology, China.

The prime focus of the laboratory is to conduct research and subsequently produce plants that are conducive to the arid environment of Gwadar.

In collaboration with China, the tissue club has significantly contributed to the preservation of Gwadar’s natural environment by planting 150,000 plants and converting the previously reclaimed area of Gwadar port and free zone into green land.

The previous team of researchers has conducted significant research using non-conventional methods such as tissue culture and genetic engineering to yield new varieties of bananas and jujube plants.

A systematic experimentation has been conducted on the arid non-wood forest.

The team of researchers visiting Gwadar in March will continue the momentum to discover new avenues of research on plants in Gwadar and nearby regions.

The findings will be eventually shared with the local community to help them grow commercial crops and attain self-sufficiency.
 

