next week the citizen of the south german state elect the new government for the state of Bayern.Current pool forcast the GRÜNE (green) as second strongest party...The green already claimed they are ready for a government with the CSU.... they said better form a government with the CSU than allowing anty democratic partys like AfD get into power.current election pools forcastCSU 33% -2%Grüne 18% +1%SPD 11% +/-0%FW (free voter very similar to CSU) 11% +/-0%AfD 10% -1%FDP (liberals) 6% +1%Linke 4.5% -0.5%Only partys with more than 5% get into the Bayerischen Landtag (bavarian parliament)