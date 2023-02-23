What's new

Green light for world’s first 85,000 dwt ammonia-fueled bulker

February 22, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

China Classification Society (CCS), Singapore’s SDTR Marine and Shanghai’s Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) have jointly developed an 85,000 dwt ammonia-fueled bulk carrier.
Said to be the world’s first, the vessel has also obtained approval in principle (AiP) from the Chinese classification society in a cloud certification ceremony.

For this project, the three partners set up a joint development team in which SDTR shared crucial and key operational data while SDARI conducted the design with CCS’ support and reviews.

During the ceremony, Gao Dehui, SDTR’s CEO, said that this ammonia-fueled bulk carrier project is a milestone for the company’s Green and Sustainability Policy, which aims to develop a more environmentally friendly fleet.

According to SDARI’s Vice President Zhou Zhiyong, the latest hydrodynamic and new energy technologies were applied to this vessel.

While global interest in ammonia as a next-generation clean energy source is growing, the maritime industry is accelerating its efforts to strategically utilise it as a fuel.

In line with this, Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and compatriot trading and investment company Mitsui & Co. recently received AiP from ClassNK for the design of a 210,000 dwt Capesize bulker with a main engine fueled by ammonia.

Last year, classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) also awarded AiP to China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) for the country’s first Newcastlemax bulk carrier concept to be powered by ammonia.

