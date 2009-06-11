green bonds as a way to support and profit from environmental improvements

Type Proceeds raised by bond sale are Debt recourse Example

"Use of Proceeds" Bond Earmarked for green projects Recourse to the issuer: same credit rating applies as issuer's other bonds EIB "Climate Awareness Bond" (backed by EIB); Barclays Green Bond

"Use of Proceeds" Revenue Bond or ABS Earmarked for or refinances green projects Revenue streams from the issuers though fees, taxes etc are collateral for the debt Hawaii State (backed by fee on electricity bills of the state utilities)

Project Bond Ring-fenced for the specific underlying green project(s) Recourse is only to the project's assets and balance sheet Invenergy Wind Farm (backed by Invenergy Campo Palomas wind farm)

Securitisation (ABS) Bond Refinance portfolios of green projects or proceeds are earmarked for green projects Recourse is to a group of projects that have been grouped together (e.g. solar leases or green mortgages) Tesla Energy (backed by residential solar leases); Obvion (backed by green mortgages)

Covered Bond Earmarked for eligible projects included in the covered pool Recourse to the issuer and, if the issuer is unable to repay the bond, to the covered pool Berlin Hyp green Pfandbrief; Sparebank 1 Bolligkredit green covered bond

Loan Earmarked for eligible projects or secured on eligible assets Full recourse to the borrower(s) in the case of unsecured loans. Recourse to the collateral in the case of secured loans, but may also feature limited recourse to the borrower(s). MEP Werke, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Natixis Assurances (DUO), OVG