Greeks struggle to afford food and electricity as inflation soars

Soaring inflation is hitting living standards across the developed world. And it is largely being driven by a rise in energy prices. In Greece, electricity prices alone trebled last year, and the government is spending more than $2bn subsidising energy costs for households, businesses and farmers. But some people still have to choose between eating and paying their power bills. Greek incomes were battered by an eight-year depression following the 2008 global financial crisis and they still have not recovered.
 
and yet, they waste money on used french garbage like the rafale!
 
Meanwhile in Turkey...

"Prices are rising in Turkey and people have had enough. The leader of a Turkish opposition party recently tweeted he won’t be paying inflated electricity bills following January price hikes on basic commodities. At the same time, shop owners have been posting their electricity bills on shop windows calling for help, fearing bankruptcy. Meanwhile, scores of couriers, factory workers, and grocery store employees have been protesting across the country demanding minimum wage increases amid soaring inflation rates. For others, the only option remaining as a result of economic hardships is to leave Turkey in search of better employment opportunities abroad."

globalvoices.org

Workers in Turkey are pushing back on low wages amid economic crisis

Across the country, workers are protesting rising living costs and stagnating wages as Turkey faces its worst economic crisis in decades, with the annual inflation reaching 48.7 percent.
globalvoices.org globalvoices.org

punchng.com

Turkish doctors begin strike over poor salaries - Punch Newspapers

Doctors across Turkey started a two-day strike on Thursday, protesting against low pay and poor working conditions as the country grapples with its worst economic turbulence in the past two decades.
punchng.com punchng.com
 
lol

wher are the greece troll laughing about Turkish crisis....

only differences is we export a lot of products.


and we have more people to finance our economy.
 
Turkey should offer aid to their Greek brothers.
Educated comment?

And still a lot of people are fed up with the government in Turkey and complaining about food prices and salaries.
 

