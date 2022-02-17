Greeks struggle to afford food and electricity as inflation soars

Soaring inflation is hitting living standards across the developed world. And it is largely being driven by a rise in energy prices. In Greece, electricity prices alone trebled last year, and the government is spending more than $2bn subsidising energy costs for households, businesses and farmers. But some people still have to choose between eating and paying their power bills. Greek incomes were battered by an eight-year depression following the 2008 global financial crisis and they still have not recovered.