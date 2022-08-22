Greek UAV/UCAV/Drones Programs

Due to the misinformation

development and purchase UAV and Drones programs

I start with the program LOTUS

The new European Tactical UAV, specially designed for the effective border surveillance and reconnaissance of threats and high value targets, will be of Hellenic provenance.

INTRACOM DEFENSE

(IDE)

signed with the European Commission, the Grant Agreement for the

9.7 million €

funding of the

LOTUS – Low Observable Tactical Unmanned System

program, approved last July in the framework of

EDIDP

(

European Defense Industrial Development Program

).

Stealth properties, hiding it from enemy forces

Stand-off operational capabilities

Airworthiness and interoperability based on NATO standards

standards Reliable communications

Extensive adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity and Expandability to support additional missions

HCUAV , which has already been flight-tested

, which has already been flight-tested DELAER, which is expected to perform flights next year.

that exists regarding theon the part of Greece, I am opening this thread, hoping that the whole issue will be sorted out., a next Generation Tactical UAV from INTRACOM DEFENSE for ISR missions and in my opinion is the biggest project as regards the development.Lotus program is funding from the European Commision, is not anymore a unique Greek program.The second major change, is the core of the program, is Intracom Defense and not the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, who originally started it. The consortium of the LOTUS program includes other industrial, scientific and military entities fromThe project has the duration of 45 months and started at the summer of 2020.Theemploys a number of innovative characteristics, such as:Some of the platform’s advanced features cannot be incorporated in existing designs, providingwith a strong competitive advantage.Theprogram will be based on prior experience and know-how acquired through the collaboration ofwith key partners in previous RPAS designs, such as:Greece, in cooperation with the Participating Member States, is presented with a unique opportunity to demonstrate the country’s industrial capability to develop state-of-the-art technologies, and also to coordinate a wide group of participating private and public sector EU partners.The consortium of theprogram is coordinated byand comprises of industrial, scientific and military entities from Greece (IDE, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, ALTUS, CFT, University of Patras and the Hellenic Air Force Telecommunications and Electronics Depot), Cyprus (SignalGenerix, Cyric and Geoimaging), Spain (Embention) and the Netherlands (RHEA Group).Through its participation in the program, the Hellenic Ministry of Defense (HMoD) will be able to field its respective operational requirements and to achieve its self-sufficiency, bypassing the obstacle of non-controlled critical systems. Moreover, HMoD will have the opportunity to acquire a TRPAS, which will fill effectively a confirmed capability gap for the country’s defense.