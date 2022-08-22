What's new

Greek UAV/UCAV/Drones Programs

Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
435
0
270
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Due to the misinformation that exists regarding the development and purchase UAV and Drones programs on the part of Greece, I am opening this thread, hoping that the whole issue will be sorted out.

I start with the program LOTUS, a next Generation Tactical UAV from INTRACOM DEFENSE for ISR missions and in my opinion is the biggest project as regards the development.

The new European Tactical UAV, specially designed for the effective border surveillance and reconnaissance of threats and high value targets, will be of Hellenic provenance. INTRACOM DEFENSE (IDE) signed with the European Commission, the Grant Agreement for the 9.7 million € funding of the LOTUS – Low Observable Tactical Unmanned System program, approved last July in the framework of EDIDP (European Defense Industrial Development Program).

Lotus program is funding from the European Commision, is not anymore a unique Greek program.
The second major change, is the core of the program, is Intracom Defense and not the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, who originally started it. The consortium of the LOTUS program includes other industrial, scientific and military entities from Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Netherlands.
The project has the duration of 45 months and started at the summer of 2020.


1661161067836.png



The LOTUS (Low Observable Tactical Unmanned System) employs a number of innovative characteristics, such as:
  • Stealth properties, hiding it from enemy forces
  • Stand-off operational capabilities
  • Airworthiness and interoperability based on NATO standards
  • Reliable communications
  • Extensive adoption of Artificial Intelligence
  • Cybersecurity and Expandability to support additional missions
Some of the platform’s advanced features cannot be incorporated in existing designs, providing LOTUS with a strong competitive advantage.

The LOTUS program will be based on prior experience and know-how acquired through the collaboration of IDE with key partners in previous RPAS designs, such as:
  • HCUAV, which has already been flight-tested
  • DELAER, which is expected to perform flights next year.
Greece, in cooperation with the Participating Member States, is presented with a unique opportunity to demonstrate the country’s industrial capability to develop state-of-the-art technologies, and also to coordinate a wide group of participating private and public sector EU partners.

1661161084478.png


The consortium of the LOTUS program is coordinated by IDE and comprises of industrial, scientific and military entities from Greece (IDE, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, ALTUS, CFT, University of Patras and the Hellenic Air Force Telecommunications and Electronics Depot), Cyprus (SignalGenerix, Cyric and Geoimaging), Spain (Embention) and the Netherlands (RHEA Group).

Through its participation in the program, the Hellenic Ministry of Defense (HMoD) will be able to field its respective operational requirements and to achieve its self-sufficiency within a 5-year plan, bypassing the obstacle of non-controlled critical systems. Moreover, HMoD will have the opportunity to acquire a TRPAS, which will fill effectively a confirmed capability gap for the country’s defense.

LOTUS: Next Generation Tactical UAV from INTRACOM DEFENSE for ISR missions – INTRACOM DEFENSE

 
Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
435
0
270
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
The HAI Ε1-79 Pegasus was the first Greek indigenous medium-altitude long-endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MALE - UAV) produced by the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI/EAB)
The Development on the Pegasus was handled jointly between the Hellenic Air Force Research and Development Center (KETA) and HAI, and began in 1979 with the maiden flight in prototype form in 1982, It entered service with the Hellenic Air Force as Pegasus in 1992, and as the upgraded version Pegasus II in 2005.
Its main mission is Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance over-battlefield (ISR-OB).


1661161672607.png



The upgraded MALE design named Pegasus II (Block I), was introduced in 2005. It featured advanced electronics, an increased fuselage length of 4.3 meters (14.1 feet), increased wingspan 6.2 meters (20.34 feet), takeoff load of 250 kg (551 lb) and increased autonomy of 15 hours.
About 16 units initially produced by the State Aircraft Factory (KEA) and HAI between 2005 and 2007,

Pegasus II can carry a maximum payload weight of 50 kg and thanks to the wide use of composite materials for its construction, it represents a substantial improvement from the initial design. Its technical features make it suitable for ISR-OB missions and it is evaluated as an ELINT payload carrier. Expectations for its use as a weapons carrier were limited, as the relatively small payload capacity makes it less suitable for these type of missions.
 

Attachments

  • 1661161562642.png
    1661161562642.png
    65.6 KB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dBSPL
The first Greek drone that the Turks are trembling over is almost ready!
2
Replies
18
Views
272
Akritas
Akritas
Akritas
Is there any threat to the Greek islands from Turkey?
Replies
5
Views
247
Akritas
Akritas
Zarvan
Saudi Arabia in talks with Turkey to launch locally the development of drones
Replies
1
Views
207
The SC
The SC
D
Israeli firm IAI unveils new tactical sensor system at Eurosatory
Replies
0
Views
502
dani191
D
D
Babcock inks deals to pitch Israeli tech for British radar, air defense programs
Replies
0
Views
183
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom