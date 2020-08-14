/ Register

Greek, Turkish warships in 'mini collision'.

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Dante80, Aug 14, 2020 at 11:42 PM.

    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Greek, Turkish warships in 'mini collision' Ankara calls provocative
    Michele Kambas - Tuvan Gumrukcu - Reuters
    World News -August 14, 2020 / 12:26 PM

    [​IMG]
    Turkish Navy frigate TCG Kemal Reis (F-247) is pictured in the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey May 13, 2019. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

    Tensions between the NATO allies have risen this week after Turkey sent a survey vessel to the region, escorted by warships, to map out sea territory for possible oil and gas drilling in an area where Turkey and Greece both claim jurisdiction.

    The Turkish Oruc Reis survey ship has been moving between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete, shadowed by a number of Greek frigates. On Wednesday one of them, the Limnos, was approaching the survey vessel when it came into the path of one of its Turkish naval escorts, the Kemal Reis.

    The Greek frigate manoeuvred to avoid a head-on collision and in the process its bow touched the rear of the Turkish frigate, the defence source said, calling it a “mini collision.”

    “It was an accident,” the source said, adding the Limnos was not damaged. It subsequently took part in a joint military exercise with France off Crete on Thursday morning, the person said.

    In Switzerland on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Athens needs to act with reason and called on the European Union to stop “pampering” Greece ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting to discuss the issue later on Friday.

    Greece “should not attempt to provoke Oruc Reis like it did two days ago or it will receive a response,” he said, adding the European Union should not give it “unconditional support.”

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the naval Kemal Reis had fended off an attack by Greek vessels and also warned of retaliation.

    Relations between Greece and Turkey have long been fraught with tension. Disputes have ranged from boundaries of offshore continental shelves and airspace to the ethnically split island of Cyprus. In 1996 they almost went to war over ownership of uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea.

    In a call with Erdogan on Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel recalled the EU’s full solidarity with Greece, an EU official said. Michel called for de-escalation of tensions, said provocations should be avoided and added that dialogue is preferred, the official added.

    Cavusoglu said Switzerland had offered to mediate the dispute between Turkey and Greece and that Ankara had agreed to this in principle.

    Additional reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Spicer
    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

    Source:. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...n-ankara-calls-provocative-idUSKCN25A161?il=0
     
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Seems like the news of a collision that were out a couple of days ago were apparently right.
    Both ships were undamaged in the accident.
     
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Turkey will retaliate if Greece attacks vessel in East Med: Erdogan

    World News - August 14, 2020 / 2:26 PM - Reuters

    [​IMG]
    FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, August 13, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece on Friday that Turkey will retaliate against any attack on its survey vessel Oruc Reis in the eastern Mediterranean in an escalating row between the NATO allies over gas and oil exploration in the region.

    Turkey and Greece are vehemently at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region, and tensions rose after Ankara launched exploration operations in a disputed area of the Mediterranean on Monday. On Thursday, Erdogan warned of a “high price” if Oruc Reis was attacked and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.

    Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said one of the warships accompanying Oruc Reis, the Kemal Reis, had “given the necessary response” to an attack by Greek ships on Thursday. “If this continues, they will receive their answer in kind,” he said.

    Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler

    Source:. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...acks-vessel-in-east-med-erdogan-idUSKCN25A1GT
     
