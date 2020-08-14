Greek, Turkish warships in 'mini collision' Ankara calls provocative

Michele Kambas - Tuvan Gumrukcu - Reuters

World News -August 14, 2020 / 12:26 PM





Turkish Navy frigate TCG Kemal Reis (F-247) is pictured in the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey May 13, 2019. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik World News -August 14, 2020 / 12:26 PMTurkish Navy frigate TCG Kemal Reis (F-247) is pictured in the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey May 13, 2019. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Tensions between the NATO allies have risen this week after Turkey sent a survey vessel to the region, escorted by warships, to map out sea territory for possible oil and gas drilling in an area where Turkey and Greece both claim jurisdiction.



Additional reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.