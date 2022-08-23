Greek Security council agrees to fully fence off border with Turkey

Security council agrees to fully fence off border with Turkey | eKathimerini.com The Evros fence with Turkey should run the entire length of the border, the country’s national security council agreed on Tuesday.

, the country’s national security council agreed on Tuesday.Relevant ministries and the military will be asked to prioritize which sections of the fence should be built first. The meeting also decided to increase patrols along the frontier to prevent the illegal entry of migrants into the country.The pressure the country faces on its land and sea borders was high on the agenda of the regular meeting of the Governmental Council for National Security (KYSEA), chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis, who had already announced the extension of the fence by around 80 km on Friday, participated in the meeting at the invitation of the prime ministe