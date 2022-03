Greek Revolution of 1821

to aid the simultaneous revolt of Serbs and Montenegrins.

to provoke a revolt in Wallachia, by also enlisting rebels from the Serbian lands, battle-hardened from the first and second Serbian uprisings.

to provoke civil unrest in Constantinople through the use of agents, and burn the Ottoman fleet at the city's port.

to start the revolution in Greece in the Peloponnese, after Ypsilantis' arrival there.

Since today is the 25th of March and we're celebrating the revolution against the Ottoman Empire,I would like to post some nice paintings and art about it,I'm sure some of you will find it interesting.25th of March 1821 is considered the official date for the beginning of the ethnoreligious revolution against the Turks.At first the uprising would start from Moldowallachia,in present day Romania and Moldova,where Prince Alexander Ypsilantis,former officer in the Tsarist Army,marched with the Sacred Band,a small volunteer army made up of Greeks of the diaspora,mainly students. They were supposed to unite with the Romanians of Moldavia and Wallachia and like wikipedia says it better than me:The main points of the plan were:Ypsilantis issued a declaration on 8 October 1820, announcing that he would soon be starting a revolt against the Ottoman Empire. [3] Ypsilantis began his declaration by praising ancient Greece, writing: "Cast your eyes toward the seas, which are covered by our seafaring cousins, ready to follow the example of Salamis . Look to the land, and everywhere you will see Leonidas at the head of the patriotic Spartans ". [3] Ypsilantis went on to say that the Greeks did not need foreign help as they could defeat the Turks on their own before going on to say that Russian support was assured. [3] However,things didn't work out well between the Romanians and the Greeks and the Sacred Band was defeated in Dragasani,after a series of battles against the Ottomans.So the revolution really started from the south,in the Peloponnese: