Greek Revolution of 1821

Since today is the 25th of March and we're celebrating the revolution against the Ottoman Empire,I would like to post some nice paintings and art about it,I'm sure some of you will find it interesting.
25th of March 1821 is considered the official date for the beginning of the ethnoreligious revolution against the Turks.
At first the uprising would start from Moldowallachia,in present day Romania and Moldova,where Prince Alexander Ypsilantis,former officer in the Tsarist Army,marched with the Sacred Band,a small volunteer army made up of Greeks of the diaspora,mainly students. They were supposed to unite with the Romanians of Moldavia and Wallachia and like wikipedia says it better than me:
Beginning the revolution in the Danubian Principalities had the added benefit that they, being autonomous under the joint suzerainty of Russia and the Ottoman Empire, did not have Ottoman garrisons, while in turn the local leaders were entitled to maintain small armed retinues for their own protection. Legally, the Ottomans could not move their forces into Wallachia or Moldavia without Russia's permission, and if the Ottomans sent their forces in unilaterally, Russia might go to war.[4] The Prince of Moldavia, Michael Soutsos was a Phanariot Greek who was secretly a member of the Philiki Eteria, but at the same time however, Soutsos was an opportunist who hedged his bets by secretly informing the Sublime Porte of the planned invasion.[4] Therefore, on 22 February 1821 (O.S.), accompanied by several other Greek officers in Russian service, Ypsilantis crossed the Prut river at Sculeni into the Principalities. Two days later, at Iaşi he issued a proclamation, announcing that he had "the support of a great power" (meaning Russia).
Ypsilantis hoped that a revolt would ultimately lead to a Russian intervention: since the Ottomans would have to invade and quell the rebellion, the Orthodox Russians would certainly intervene in favour of their fellow Orthodox. In this hope he was justified, since eventually, the Greek rebellion led to the Russo-Turkish War of 1828 in which Russian troops marched to the outskirts of Constantinople and forced the Sultan to recognize the autonomy of the new Greek state.
The main points of the plan were:
Ypsilantis issued a declaration on 8 October 1820, announcing that he would soon be starting a revolt against the Ottoman Empire.[3] Ypsilantis began his declaration by praising ancient Greece, writing: "Cast your eyes toward the seas, which are covered by our seafaring cousins, ready to follow the example of Salamis. Look to the land, and everywhere you will see Leonidas at the head of the patriotic Spartans".[3] Ypsilantis went on to say that the Greeks did not need foreign help as they could defeat the Turks on their own before going on to say that Russian support was assured.[3]
However,things didn't work out well between the Romanians and the Greeks and the Sacred Band was defeated in Dragasani,after a series of battles against the Ottomans.
So the revolution really started from the south,in the Peloponnese:
Raising of the standard in the monastery of Agia Lavra
Souliot women
- to aid the simultaneous revolt of Serbs and Montenegrins.
- to provoke a revolt in Wallachia, by also enlisting rebels from the Serbian lands, battle-hardened from the first and second Serbian uprisings.
- to provoke civil unrest in Constantinople through the use of agents, and burn the Ottoman fleet at the city's port.
- to start the revolution in Greece in the Peloponnese, after Ypsilantis' arrival there.
