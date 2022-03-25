What's new

Greek Revolution of 1821

Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
2,970
3
2,735
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Since today is the 25th of March and we're celebrating the revolution against the Ottoman Empire,I would like to post some nice paintings and art about it,I'm sure some of you will find it interesting.

25th of March 1821 is considered the official date for the beginning of the ethnoreligious revolution against the Turks.

At first the uprising would start from Moldowallachia,in present day Romania and Moldova,where Prince Alexander Ypsilantis,former officer in the Tsarist Army,marched with the Sacred Band,a small volunteer army made up of Greeks of the diaspora,mainly students. They were supposed to unite with the Romanians of Moldavia and Wallachia and like wikipedia says it better than me:

Beginning the revolution in the Danubian Principalities had the added benefit that they, being autonomous under the joint suzerainty of Russia and the Ottoman Empire, did not have Ottoman garrisons, while in turn the local leaders were entitled to maintain small armed retinues for their own protection. Legally, the Ottomans could not move their forces into Wallachia or Moldavia without Russia's permission, and if the Ottomans sent their forces in unilaterally, Russia might go to war.[4] The Prince of Moldavia, Michael Soutsos was a Phanariot Greek who was secretly a member of the Philiki Eteria, but at the same time however, Soutsos was an opportunist who hedged his bets by secretly informing the Sublime Porte of the planned invasion.[4] Therefore, on 22 February 1821 (O.S.), accompanied by several other Greek officers in Russian service, Ypsilantis crossed the Prut river at Sculeni into the Principalities. Two days later, at Iaşi he issued a proclamation, announcing that he had "the support of a great power" (meaning Russia).

Ypsilantis hoped that a revolt would ultimately lead to a Russian intervention: since the Ottomans would have to invade and quell the rebellion, the Orthodox Russians would certainly intervene in favour of their fellow Orthodox. In this hope he was justified, since eventually, the Greek rebellion led to the Russo-Turkish War of 1828 in which Russian troops marched to the outskirts of Constantinople and forced the Sultan to recognize the autonomy of the new Greek state.

646_66744722672_967_n.jpg

The main points of the plan were:


  • to aid the simultaneous revolt of Serbs and Montenegrins.
  • to provoke a revolt in Wallachia, by also enlisting rebels from the Serbian lands, battle-hardened from the first and second Serbian uprisings.
  • to provoke civil unrest in Constantinople through the use of agents, and burn the Ottoman fleet at the city's port.
  • to start the revolution in Greece in the Peloponnese, after Ypsilantis' arrival there.

Ypsilantis issued a declaration on 8 October 1820, announcing that he would soon be starting a revolt against the Ottoman Empire.[3] Ypsilantis began his declaration by praising ancient Greece, writing: "Cast your eyes toward the seas, which are covered by our seafaring cousins, ready to follow the example of Salamis. Look to the land, and everywhere you will see Leonidas at the head of the patriotic Spartans".[3] Ypsilantis went on to say that the Greeks did not need foreign help as they could defeat the Turks on their own before going on to say that Russian support was assured.[3]

However,things didn't work out well between the Romanians and the Greeks and the Sacred Band was defeated in Dragasani,after a series of battles against the Ottomans.

646_66744697672_9762_n.jpg


So the revolution really started from the south,in the Peloponnese:

Raising of the standard in the monastery of Agia Lavra

646_66704282672_3121_n.jpg

-.jpg


646_66704272672_2843_n.jpg


_5297396_orig.jpg
9c75f6b1dacd77075dac49744e0e57b4.jpg

24217_405098877672_2938371_n.jpg
Battle-Scene-From-The-Greek-War-of-Independence-by-Georg-Perlberg.jpg
e002.jpg
e010.jpg
e051.jpg
e114.jpg
e137.jpg
e171.jpg

e046.jpg
e138.jpg

Souliot women

2010-05-20.jpg

liberty-or-death.jpg
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
2,970
3
2,735
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Hanging of Patriarch Gregory V of Constantinople by the Ottomans

e146.jpg


Greek Klepht

277137585_4337656659671418_8945216386239687213_n.jpg



"Commander Kephalas plants the flag of Liberty upon the walls of Tripolizza" (Siege of Tripolitsa) by Peter von Hess.

24217_405108832672_5825951_n.jpg


Nikolakis Mitropoulos raises the flag with the cross at Salona on Easter day 1821, Louis Dupre

646_66704292672_3660_n.jpg


------------------------------------------------

646_66705612672_6024_n.jpg

e162.jpg


The death of Markos Botsaris

e057.jpg


24217_405098847672_2797374_n.jpg


--------------------------

e187.jpg


Kolokotronis and his warband

e093.jpg



-------------------------
Athanasios Diakos captured

e192.jpg


-------------

Georgios Karaiskakis

Γεώργιος-Καραϊσκάκης-2.jpg


Siege of Athens (I think)

471.jpg
 
Last edited:
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
2,970
3
2,735
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
The exodus of Messolonghi (The epic third siege of Messolonghi)

EylgrD2WYAAY2gJ.jpg


Episode from Messolonghi

24217_405108857672_2277806_n.jpg


Kapsalis blowing up the gunpowder magazines in Messolonghi

e031.jpg


-------------
Olympios blowing up the gunpowder magazines in Secu Monstary,Moldova

He took part in the Battle of Sculeni on 29 June 1821, when Ottoman forces chased him (along with Yiannis Pharmakis and a small force of 400 Greeks) to the Secu Monastery in the Neamț County, where the Greeks made their last stand. Olympios died during the Ottoman attack to the monastery, when he blew up the gunpowder storage to not surrender himself.

646_66704287672_3388_n.jpg


-----------------------
Episode from the Greek war of Independence, Paul Emil Jacobs

episode-from-the-greek-war-of-independence-paul-emil-jacobs.jpg


The Young Man's Farewell, Theodoros Vryzakis

the-young-mans-farewell-theodoros-vryzakis.jpg


A Turk Surrenders to a Greek Horseman, Eugene Delacroix


1-a-turk-surrenders-to-a-greek-horseman-eugene-delacroix.jpg


Combat of the Giaour and the Pasha, Eugene Delacroix


combat-of-the-giaour-and-the-pasha-eugene-delacroix.jpg


The Captive. Turkish Plunder, Theodoros Rallis

the-captive-turkish-plunder-theodoros-rallis.jpg


Greek women imploring for assistance

AScheffer0040.jpg



Kanaris blows up the Turkish flagship

e109.jpg


Destruction of the Turkish frigate

the-burning-of-a-turkish-frigate-konstantinos-volanakis.jpg


The Massacre of Chios by Delacroix

e091.jpg


Chios massacre

ChiosMassacre.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dexter
Battle of Keresztes ⚔️ Ottoman Superpower clashes with Europe
Replies
2
Views
523
dexter
dexter
Foinikas
Excellent Turkish documentary about the Balkan Wars
Replies
3
Views
452
Foinikas
Foinikas
Battlion25
  • Locked
Did the Turks fathered the greeks? or is that a myth
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
2K
Foinikas
Foinikas
dexter
The Worst Withdrawal from Afghanistan? (330 BC)
Replies
12
Views
1K
jamahir
jamahir
Song Hong
Anatolians only have 7% genes from Central Asia, we are "Greek" Muslims
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
95
Views
19K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom