Greek PM asks President Erdogan to.......

..... make his position clear on coalition Devlet Bahçeli's* latest antics.
What was this antic?
Bahçeli released a map that indicates that the Greek islands in the Aegean and even Crete belong to Turkey.
No one from the Turkish government or opposition has condemned this move of the far-right party leader.
And why should they?
Mavi Vatan doctrine, every 2 years.....grows.
What is known, that apart from Crete, the Erdogan government considers all the islands of the eastern Aegean as.....Turkish. Probably.....Crete will be added as well.
*Bahçeli is the leader of the turkish ultra-nationalist party MHP and co-member of Erdogan's governement.
What was this antic?
Bahçeli released a map that indicates that the Greek islands in the Aegean and even Crete belong to Turkey.
No one from the Turkish government or opposition has condemned this move of the far-right party leader.
And why should they?
Mavi Vatan doctrine, every 2 years.....grows.
What is known, that apart from Crete, the Erdogan government considers all the islands of the eastern Aegean as.....Turkish. Probably.....Crete will be added as well.
*Bahçeli is the leader of the turkish ultra-nationalist party MHP and co-member of Erdogan's governement.