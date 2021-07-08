Greek PM accepts Beijing Winter Olympics invite ahead of Euro boycott vote
Published: 2:00pm, 8 Jul, 2021
Concerns over China’s record on human rights have seen growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, with a vote in the European Parliament on the issue expected on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, breaking ranks with other EU members ahead of an expected non-binding resolution in the European Parliament calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Games because of alleged human rights abuses in China.
In a phone call with Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Mitsotakis accepted the Chinese leader’s invitation to attend the 2022 Games, according to the official readout from Athens. A statement from China’s foreign ministry said the two leaders also discussed strengthening ties between China and the EU.Xi said China hoped to deepen cooperation with central and eastern European countries through the Belt and Road Initiative and delivered a similar message to Czech President Milos Zeman in a separate phone call on Thursday. The conversations followed Lithuania’s exit from the 17+1 groupingof China and countries in the region, citing poorer than expected trade benefits.
- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he will attend the February Games in phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
- The European Parliament is expected to pass a resolution on Thursday calling for a diplomatic boycott over human rights concer
